16 clever thoughts about life we can all relate to

WE ALL have those interesting thoughts in the shower - here are 16 shared online by Reddit users.
1. If you were actually so important that you have to text while you drive, you'd have a driver driving you around.
2. Raisins are just grape jerky.
3. An adult placed into a different time period would struggle to adjust mentally, but babies would do just fine.
4. Big foot, aliens, and ghosts all decided to stop appearing after camera phones got popular.
5. My dog understands more English than I understand Dog.
6. You have probably already said goodbye to many people you know for the very last time.
7. I reached that point in life where I don't know if I'm genuinely good looking or just used to how my face looks like.
8. Someone saying they're 18 sounds a lot more mature than someone saying they're born in 1998.
9. You'll never know how many times a time traveler that changed the past changed your life.
10. The worst part about moving into a new house is the 2-3 week wait for the new toilet to start to feel like "your toilet".
11. The "phone" part of my smart phone is the least used feature.
12. Some people are like clouds, when they go away, it's a brighter day.
13. If I think I made a typo when entering a password I will ALWAYS redo it from the start even though I could probably fix it.
14. When I was younger, the time I had to go to bed bothered me. Now, the time I have to wake up does.
15. Sleep is like a 33% tax on life.
16. Popcorn at movie theaters should come with a complementary piece of floss.