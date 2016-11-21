16 clever thoughts about life we can all relate to

WE ALL have those interesting thoughts in the shower - here are 16 shared online by Reddit users.

Nothing is as important as safety. Robyne Cuerel

1. If you were actually so important that you have to text while you drive, you'd have a driver driving you around.

If raisins are beef jerky, then what's wine? Jupiterimages

2. Raisins are just grape jerky.

Babies are known for their ability to adapt.

3. An adult placed into a different time period would struggle to adjust mentally, but babies would do just fine.

UFOs have wised up to the era of smart phones. Richard Elzey, Wikimedia Commons

4. Big foot, aliens, and ghosts all decided to stop appearing after camera phones got popular.

I said "fill my bowl with snacks, NOW!"

5. My dog understands more English than I understand Dog.

Cya later! Jupiterimages

6. You have probably already said goodbye to many people you know for the very last time.

Do we really know what we look like?

7. I reached that point in life where I don't know if I'm genuinely good looking or just used to how my face looks like.

Anyone born before the '90s now feels incredibly old thanks to how old people born in the 90s are now.

8. Someone saying they're 18 sounds a lot more mature than someone saying they're born in 1998.

Who knows how many things in your life have been changed by time travellers? Thinkstock

9. You'll never know how many times a time traveler that changed the past changed your life.

It takes a while to get comfortable with a new loo. Independent News and Media

10. The worst part about moving into a new house is the 2-3 week wait for the new toilet to start to feel like "your toilet".

Phone calls? What are they? David Stuart

11. The "phone" part of my smart phone is the least used feature.

We all know some clouds. Jonno Colfs

12. Some people are like clouds, when they go away, it's a brighter day.

Ok, time to type out those 25 characters again just to be sure. Tracey Joynson

13. If I think I made a typo when entering a password I will ALWAYS redo it from the start even though I could probably fix it.

The snooze button is everyone's best friend.

14. When I was younger, the time I had to go to bed bothered me. Now, the time I have to wake up does.

Not sleeping on the job, just paying life tax. Anatoliy Samara

15. Sleep is like a 33% tax on life.

Popcorn and floss - the ultimate combo. Alex Nolan

16. Popcorn at movie theaters should come with a complementary piece of floss.

