$15m in funding for water infrastructure

THE Queensland Government will lend $15 million for projects it says are meant to be 100% federally funded.

Queensland Water Supply Minister Mark Bailey will announce in Mackay on Tuesday morning that the government will spend $15 million to kickstart 15 water projects across Queensland

Mr Bailey said although the 15 projects were offered funding under the 100% Federal Government National Water Infrastructure Development Fund the money was only offered in arrears.

Mr Bailey said many of the proponents were councils and non-government organisations who needed the money upfront to proceed with the projects.

But Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce said the scheme works under Federal-State funding arrangements that have been in place for nearly a decade.

"A total of 15 proponents in Queensland were offered funds for feasibility studies under the Turnbull government's NWIDF, however, as compared to other States, the majority of successful proponents in Queensland are small organisations - 10 of the proponents are either councils, not for profits or industry associations,” Mr Bailey said.

"Some smaller proponents have advised that they might not be able to proceed without better, more flexible cash flows - that they can't carry the cost for a whole year. Mr Joyce failed to tell these proponents that they would only receive funding in arrears.

"Essentially this is a loan that the Turnbull government will have to pay the Queensland Government back.”

The funding will support business cases and investigations into projects in the Lockyer Valley, Isaac, Bundaberg, Gayndah, Lower Fitzroy, Urannah and Stanthorpe regions.

But a spokeswoman for Mr Joyce said the scheme was designed to be funded through the State Government under intergovernmental frameworks Queensland signed in 2008.

"Given the Queensland Government is responsible for water management in Queensland, yet the Commonwealth is providing 100% of the funding for these studies, it would be expected that the Queensland Government would at least cashflow these projects. This would have no lasting impact on the Queensland budget,” she said.

ARM NEWSDESK