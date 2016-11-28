15 the new magic number in backpacker tax "circus”

THEY started out with 32.5%, compromised with 19%, and now the Coalition government has proposed an even lower tax of 15% on the working holiday makers farmers and tourism operators say are vital to the Bundaberg economy.

Treasurer Scott Morrison made the pledge yesterday following Labor's shock counter-offer of 10.5% earlier this month, winning support of crossbenchers including Nick Xenophon, One Nation and David Leyonhjelm who originally backed Labor's plan.

But local farmers still feel they are being messed around by politicians who "don't know what they are doing".

The backpacker tax debate has run for 18 months with no economic modelling on the policy.

"It's a bit of a circus and it's frustrating," Snapfresh Australia's Sue Zaina said.

"It's just all over the shop.

"It's not helpful when they don't know what they're doing and they're just playing with our (industry)."

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt blamed the "chaos" on the Opposition, saying he had fought for farmers.

"The chaos caused by the Labor party after months of consultation with industry needs to come to an end," Mr Pitt said.

"This matter needs to be dealt with by the end of this week to provide growers and producers with certainty that they will have a short term workforce for peak periods to harvest crops this season."

He would not comment on the ABC's report that the 15% rate, proposed by Nationals MP Andrew Broad, was out of line with the rest of the party.

Treasurer Scott Morrison said there would be a $120 million shortfall to deal with the change.

Other key parts of the Working Holiday Maker Reform package were passed last week, including a bill determining that working holiday makers will only be able to claim 5% of their superannuation when they leave Australia.

Shadow agriculture minister Joel Fitzgibbon has said Labor will "hold strong" on its 10.5% rate, after admitting to the NewsMail this month that the party had "taken a guess, if you like" to arrive at the figure.

If both sides of Parliament can't agree on a new tax rate, the government's original proposal of 32.5% will come into effect on January 1, 2017.