15 reasons to move to Bundaberg if you're not here already

Crystal Jones
| 20th Sep 2016 7:29 AM

WE ASKED Bundaberg people to tell us why they were lucky to live in Bundaberg. 

This is what they had to say...

The new Bundaberg Rum Distillery opening.
1. They make rum here.

Adrienne Symons

CARINA RACEWAY: Rachael Jenkins.Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail
2. Because there's gonna be a skid pad.

Jennifer Mutich

Bundaberg CBD. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail
3. I love that you are practically five minutes to anywhere in town. The traffic is a breeze compared to the cities. The people are nice, the weather is awesome and my beautiful friends and family are with me in this great town.

Lynny Mac

The North Bundaberg exclusion zone.
 4. We survived the floods.

Corey Chapman

TOP SPOT: Nicole, Brody and Diane Stibbards relaxing at the Bargara Beach Caravan Park.
5. It's where the city meets the coast.

Adam Baxter

Bundaberg CBD. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail
6. It is sad that most people who hate living living in Bundaberg or surrounds have never lived anywhere else...I'm from victoria have been here 15 years and love it through floods and all. If you don't like that much there is a highway out of town and a good airport. I have tried elsewhere and this is where I choose to raise my family. Love it here.

Kylie Walters

BURNING OFF: Farmer burning off cane trash in Bundaberg. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail
7. The sunshine, the sugar cane, driving over the old bridge, going past the water tower, driving around the rivers and beaches, and to make sure the smoke is still coming out of the chimney at the rum distillery, first job after I got out of the plane coming home.

Lindsay Burl Ives

SUMMER DAYS: Nielson Park beach on Sunday, 28 February 2016. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail
8. The beautiful weather.

Michelle Gesch

The Bundaberg CBD.
9. I've lived in quite a few places. Compared to other towns and cities it has been relatively easy to establish a great network here - one that has allowed me to create a living for myself doing things I love.

David Wise

10. Because of all the hot looking men that live here!

Helen Lythall

Fishing trawler on the Burnett River. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail
11. The people, the ocean, the rivers, the beaches, the smell of sugar cane.

Jonathon Olsen

A swan going for a swim at Lake Ellen. Photo: Zach Hogg / NewsMail
12. It really is one of the nicest places to live, I met my husband here and we have two gorgeous daughters. I love this place.

Keeley Lassig

CHINESE NEW YEAR: Jade Bishop and Reeanna Luxton at the Chinese New Year celebrations held at the new Bundaberg Recreational Precinct. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail
13. It's an easy place to live, with plenty of festivals, markets, beautiful beach side living with award winning eateries in just about every part of our region - that's why.

Vicki Steele

Spirit of Bundaberg Festival.
14. Travelled heaps overseas and around Australia, would not live anywhere else. Perfect climate and beautiful beaches, rivers and bush all around us. Best town in the best state in the best country in the world. Hey but that's just my opinion. Cheers.

Dallas Hayes

BRAG building Bundaberg Photo Contributed
15. It's a great place to live, and I love the sense of community.

Lynn C Merry 

