15 places you can welcome the new year

Abby skye will perform to welcome the new year.

NYE Spectacular

SEE the new year in at 2016 Auswide Bank and Harvey Norman New Year's Eve Fireworks Spectacular.

The free, fun-filled family event will be celebrated in Bundaberg's CBD and will feature two dazzling fireworks displays at 8.30pm and midnight that will emanate from the Burnett Traffic River Bridge.

There'll be market stalls, food and amusement rides from 5pm.

Entertainment at Anzac Park will add to the party atmosphere from 6pm.

Nielson Park Family Fireworks Display

BRING a picnic or support the Bundaberg Surf Lifesaving Club Juniors Barbecue from 6pm

Fireworks at 8pm and midnight will be visible from restaurants and parks along the Bargara foreshore.

Bring chairs or blankets.

Young Australian

ENJOY New Year's Eve dinner with the family at the Young Australian Hotel while watching the fireworks.

For more information, phone 4153 1553.

LIGHT UP THE NIGHT: Catch fireworks in Bundaberg and at Bargara tomorrow night. Mike Knott BUN311215FIREWORKS6

Agnes Water Tavern

PARTY your way into 2017 with Todd Keightly performing in the main bar from 8.30pm-1.30am.

Free entry and courtesy buses available.

Sugarland Tavern

PARTY on at the front bar of the Sugarland Tavern while the DJ plays.

The Globe Hotel

A BLACK Tie Bogan Party will be held with Abby Skye and The Batman playing from 8.30pm until late.

No cover charge.

The Club Hotel

OPEN until 3am, dance the night away in the beer garden with One Time at Band Camp or head to the front bar where Digital Dragons will be playing.

South Kolan Pub

TWO live bands will feature with Ian Fitzpatrick from 6-10pm and Sonic Playground from 10pm-2am.

The full bistro will be open, and there'll be promos, giveaways and two courtesy buses.

Bargara Beach Motel

DRESS up in your best 80s get up for a glow party like no other.

There will be giveaways throughout the night, a free courtesy bus, jukebox and more.

ON STAGE: There are heaps of live gigs on. Mike Knott BUN311215BANDS6

The Grand Hotel

THE Fluffy Skull Bar will be open this New Year's Eve from 9pm for a Black and White Masquerade.

Dress up fancy, and watch your white clothes glow under the black light.

DJ Lee will be on the decks from 9pm playing bangers all night.

Karaoke will be on in the front bar for those who want to belt out a song or two.

Spotted Dog Tavern

ONE Word will be playing at the tavern with lots more in store on the night.

The Metro Hotel

THE Metro Hotel is celebrating New Year's Eve with a White Party.

Dress in white and celebrate in style with live entertainment all night starting from 7pm with legendary soloist Grant followed by the Brendan Egan duo with Kenny Patterson on drums and percussion at 9pm.

DJ Grant Turismo will also be hitting the decks.

The Central Hotel

CELEBRATIONS will feature Krunk and Emily Scott.

Free entry before 9pm.

Woodgate Bowls Club

A FREE New Year's Eve show will feature family celebrations from 5.30-8.30pm with face painting, balloon animals, clown and more.

Then join in dinner and party into the night with Elvis and The Kings Of Rock and Roll.

Limited seating available; dinner reservations are a must; phone 4126 8880.

The Melbourne Hotel

UFC 207 Live from 1pm and a glow party from 9.30pm.