15 of Bundy's quirkiest stories from 2016

Crystal Jones
| 22nd Dec 2016 3:24 PM
It's been a weird and wonderful year in the region.
It's been a weird and wonderful year in the region. Crystal Jones

IT'S been a year of the weird and wonderful in the Bundaberg region.

Over the past 12 months, we've seen tales of everything from our wacky wildlife right through to meteors and crocs being reported in our river.

-Kirt Anthony and his esky on stilts he has for sale in George St. 2016 Bundaberg. Photo: Craig Warhurst/NewsMail.
1. Home is an 'esky on stilts'

It earned itself the nickname "Esky on stilts”.

In June, the NewsMail reported on a unique home on George St made up of shipping containers - hence the nickname.

A spokesperson for Michael's Real Estate said the home was still for sale for anyone wanting to snap up a home with a difference.

The poor joey.
2. Kangaroo eaten by snake

It was a sad day for a mother roo in October when a snake made a meal of her joey.

Deepwater woman Sherril-lea Wallace said she knew something was amiss when her dog started going off and her horses were staring in the direction of the commotion.

"Hubby and I went to investigate and found a mother roo giving her distress call and calling for her baby,” she said.

Fred Goodman-Jones and Roy Kerruish with the rod and reel that went overboard six months ago.
3. Fisherman reels in his own reel

When a Bundaberg fisho lost his new rod and reel earlier this month he thought he'd never see them again, but fate had other plans and soon Fred was reunited with his $300 gear.

How'd he get it back? He reeled it in of course.

Warren Rowlands thinks he has found a cannonball at River Heads.
4. Man goes looking for rocks and finds a cannonball

A Bundaberg man's fossicking expedition along Riverview turned up a rather curious object in what appeared to be a cannonball in July.

Warren Rowlands believed it could date back before the Captain Cook era.

"I picked it up and at the time I thought it was just a funny shaped rock that had been rolling around in the tides,” he said.

David Burns on his pony.
5. A horse walks into a bar and...

Gayndah singer songwriter David Burns rode his pony Gina into the pub for a cold drink.

In May, Mr Burns said the Welsh mountain pony had an excellent temperament and was unflustered by people and noise.

Cleaners shared their worst tales with the NewsMail.
6. Cleaners share their scariest tales

In November, we shared some scary tales from local cleaners.

From homes filled with vermin to pretty much every messy situation under the sun, these cleaners have seen it all.

But be warned if you click the story, it's graphic.

The colour of these thongs caused a stir.
7. Colour of thongs confuses everyone

About a year after "the dress” made waves across the globe, a humble pair of thongs did the same.

The internet was divided over the thongs and while they weren't a Bundaberg pair, every Aussie loves a good story about thongs.

In November, NewsMail readers ended up voting that the thongs were white and gold, but 42% saw blue and brown, and another 10% saw other colours entirely.

SCARY WELCOME: Geoff, Jamie, and Donna Huth outside the Hallow House in Bundaberg.
8. Bundy family builds their own haunted house

For the Huth family, Halloween is a year-long endeavour.

The fun family even went so far as to build their own haunted house complete with ghosts and ghouls.

"I think its getting bigger here, each year there seems to be more and more,” Jamie Huth told the NewsMail in November.

GAYNDAH POLICE: Sergeant Josh Ryan (left) and Constable Brendan Florance (right) are loving their time in the country.
9. Gayndah cops go viral

Women went wild all following a photo of two Gayndah cops being posted as the Queensland Police Service Facebook page cover image.

Keen admirers of Sergeant Josh Ryan and Constable Brendan Florance swooned over the photograph of the two smiling country cops.

The photo received thousands of likes and helped promote the Gayndah region.

A strange bright light was seen in Bundaberg.
10. Bright light and sonic boom shakes Bundy

Bundaberg residents were shaken, confused and left in awe after a bright light lit up the skies in September.

Some residents had windows rattling, while others saw the stunning light take over the night sky.

"It was like nothing I've ever seen in the sky before,” a witness said.

"It caught my eye because it lit the sky up entirely to the north and it was like a massive, intensely bright light moving downwards and pulsating and zig-zagging as it went down towards the ground.”

"My 10-year-old seen it and thought it was lightening, he said it caught his eye, never seen anything like it,” said another.

PHANTOM HOUSE: Photo: contributed Ken Reid
11. Local photographer snaps 'ghost house'

Avid photographer Kenneth Reid was photographing fog at South Kolan in October when he decided to snap a few pictures not too far from the river.

At the time, nothing seemed unusual.

"It wasn't until we got home that we looked through the photos,” Mr Reid said.

It was then that the ghostly image of a house could be made out on the photo.

CROC WARNING: There was a crocodile sighting in the Burnett River.
12. Crocodile spotted in Burnett River

While it's long been an urban legend of the region, few have come forward to report a sighting.

That all changed in August when a woman reported seeing a croc in the river.

"We were just driving along the bridge and I looked down as we were coming out of town and there were little ripples in the water and the crocodile surfaced,” she said.

The sighting resulted in crocodile warning signs being posted, but fishos and others were not afraid and eventually the signs came down.

REAL OR NOT? There have been plenty of UFO sightings in the region.
13. Another UFO sighting for the region

UFO sightings happen pretty regularly in the region - keeping in mind UFO stands for unidentified flying object.

While no proof of aliens has been found so far, many have shared photos and videos of lights they can't quite explain.

One such sighting and video was shared in February.

Herb Taylor.
14. Nudism supporter gave CEO role a go

A property entrepreneur with a fondness for nudist beaches, a love of the working class and a zest for life matched only by his 94-year-old mother Margaret - Herb Taylor had a go at becoming the Bundaberg council's CEO.

Mr Taylor applied for the position and said he was ready to give it all he had.

"People might think I'm doing this for a joke, well I'm not,” Mr Taylor said in November.

This month, former Bundaberg Regional Council deputy CEO and Isis Shire Council CEO Stephen Johnston was named the council's new CEO following the departure of long-serving CEO Peter Byrne.

Fried chicken was thrown at police.
15. Man throws fried chicken at the police

This month, a man was charged after allegedly robbing a service station and takeaway outlet before threatening police in Bundaberg.

The man allegedly picked up a confectionery shelf and spilled its contents before throwing bottles of water and a flavoured milk at a store staff member and making further threats.

At one point, it is alleged he started to eat some fried chicken from the Hungry Tum bain marie before throwing it at police officers.

