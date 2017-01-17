14 beers on tap, stunning bathroom in The Waves $2m revamp

THE word "ultra-modern" and The Waves Sports Club have always gone hand-in-hand, but with its $2 million redevelopment now complete, The Waves takes ultra-modern to an all new level.

The New Horizons bar is the most obvious of the changes upon entering the venue, with a stunning stone bar, both wider and longer now for easy access, with focused lighting and glass shelving that exhibits all new, high-end spirits, liqueurs and fortified wines.

THE WAVES: Comfort and relaxation has definitely been considered in the design of the dining area Mike Knott BUN060117WAVES4

Another addition includes the 14 beers on tap, including Waves Lager and the locally brewed Turtle Lager, all fed through a brand new reticulation system that offers the cleanest tasting, coldest beer available.

Furniture, carpet, and décor have also been completely updated, with new booth and lounge seating options, and modern dividers that give the all new lounge area a funky and cool, yet totally relaxed feeling.

THE WAVES: Babies changing room is clean and spacious with the inclusion of a play area. Mike Knott BUN060117WAVES5

Whilst relaxing, The Waves now offers directional and localised, sound carpeted ceiling speakers, and LED screens per individual areas of the club, so that varying entertainments can be enjoyed without cross-over or noise pollution from other areas or entertainments.

Moving on to the all new Rock Salt Bar & Grill, an additional 90 seats with tables have been added to an extended dining area that is now flooded daily with natural light and views of sculptured gardens.

THE WAVES: Nothing has been forgotten in the redevelopment of the club right down to the bathroom facilities which are very stylish. Mike Knott BUN060117WAVES7

The sound-restricted, secure children's play area remains in sight of all dining tables where children can play indoors on PlayStation consoles or outside on the Mega Toy play equipment.

Finally, it is the rest rooms and parents' amenities that are the stand-out addition to the redevelopment. An all new air-conditioned parents' room boasts private breastfeeding area with recliner chairs and a secure toddler play area within eyeshot. Twin change tables are also present, with a mini children's toilet available. The stone-tiled, ladies' rest room now exhibits a luxurious make-up and powder area with power access points and facial tissues, and includes floor to ceiling mirrors and soft, focused lighting.

All facilities within the change rooms include hands-free entry, faucets, and hand dryers for added convenience and hygiene.

The Waves Sports Club is open seven days a week from 10am, and offers superior gaming, dining, beverage, entertainment, and function room hire facilities.

For more info or to place a booking, visit www.acrossthewaves.com or phone 4152 1531.