12 emergency jobs ambos were called to overnight

WHILE some may have started their morning cracking open a stubbie to celebrate Australia day, others found themselves waking up in hospital.

The Queensland Ambulance Service reported attending 12 emergency jobs across the state, including dog and snake bites, car fires, and multiple motorist crashes.

Here's what kept our ambos busy:

Tara - single vehicle rollover

A male in his 30s was airlifted in a stable condition to Toowoomba Hospital with a leg injury after a single vehicle rollover on Chinchilla Tara Road at 1.51am.

Ipswich - snake bite

A female in her 50s was transported in a stable condition to Ipswich Hospital after reportedly being bitten by a snake on Thorn Street at 4.49am.

Boyland - dog bite

A male in his 50s was transported in a stable condition to Beaudesert Hospital after reportedly being bitten by a dog on Cherry Tree Court at 10.51pm.

Nerang - single vehicle into parked truck

A male in his 50s was transported in a stable condition to the Gold Coast University Hospital after a single vehicle reportedly crashed into a parked truck on Sandalwood Terrace at 4.44am.

Brisbane Airport - single vehicle crash into trees

Paramedics were called to Moreton Drive at 5.48am after a single vehicle crash. One patient was transported in a stable condition to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

Kirkwood - car fire

Paramedics were called to a car fire on Kirkwood and Harvey Roads at 12.26am. No patients required treatment or transport.

Currumbin Waters - vehicle fire

Paramedics were called to a vehicle fire on Villiers Drive at 12.58am. No patients required treatment or transport.

Petrie Terrace - two-vehicle crash

A male in his 50s was transported in a stable condition to Mater Private Hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Hale Street at 6.21pm.

Glenvale - two-vehicle crash

One patient was transported in a stable condition to Toowoomba Hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Boundary Court and Euston Road at 6.20pm.

Oxenford - two-vehicle crash

Three patients transported in stable conditions to the Gold Coast University Hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Movieworld Access Road at 8.18pm.

Urraween - single vehicle crash

A female patient was transported in a stable condition to Hervey Bay Hospital with a head injury after a single vehicle reportedly crashed into a fence on Caddy Avenue at 8.50pm.

Warner - pedestrian hit by a car

A male in his 30s was transported in a stable condition to the Prince Charles Hospital with a hand injury after a pedestrian was hit by a car on Samsonvale Road about 7pm.

Milora - motorbike crash

A male in his 20s was transported in a stable condition to the Princess Alexandra Hospital with a leg injury after a motorbike reportedly crashed in to a fence on Roadvale Harrisville Road just before 7pm.