12 crews working to contain bushfire

TWELVE Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews are on scene at a vegetation fire burning near Woppis Road, Woodgate.



This fire, which broke out around 11pm yesterday, is burning within national park land and is posing no threat to property at this time.

Firefighters are constructing breaks and patrolling containment lines.



A large smoke haze is affecting the surrounding area.

Residents should close windows and doors and keep medications close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents feel their property is under threat, they should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

