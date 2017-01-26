Shark fright! 10-year-old surfs over head of great white

Eden Hasson, 10, had no idea of the danger lurking inside this wave.

THIS is the horrifying moment a young Aussie surfer dodged death off the coast of a popular NSW beach.

Luckily Eden Hasson, 10, didn't register that the dark shape inside the wave was actually a three-metre great white shark as he rode over its massive head.

Eden was catching the last of the light while surfing at Samurai Beach, Port Stephens, when his father Chris took this chilling picture.



A closer look shows the man-eater flashing a grotesque grin just beneath the water's surface.

"When I took off I thought I saw something and when I went to do the first snap off the top I hit something and I thought it was seaweed," the youngster told the Mail online.

"Then when [Dad] called me in I thought it must be a shark because there was a big school of fish we saw.

"If I had known it was the shark in the wave I would have freaked out and fallen off … I saw the photo and I was shocked."

Mr Hasson, a Nelson Bay real estate agent who has surfed all his life, was standing on rocks taking pictures just as Eden glided his board over the creature's monstrous head.

"I just had a gut feeling so I went into the photos and zoomed in and went 'No way'," he told The Daily Telegraph.

Mr Hasson then called Eden back to shore, yelling "shark!"

"I'm 100 per cent sure no one was there, the wave was so beautiful and I remember thinking he has a full canvas of it," he said.

"In order to paddle and duck dive that deep there would have been a wake."



Eden Hasson, pictured with dad Chris, said the close encounter hasn’t put either of them off surfing. Courtesy of Chris Hasson / Supplied

Mr Hasson said the terrifying encounter had not deterred his son from returning to the water, adding that he went back out for a surf yesterday.

"I look at the image and think, wow, he's lucky he didn't fall off, it would have ended very differently if he did," he said.