10 things we should be teaching in school

CHILDREN as young as four will be taught coding and robotics in Queensland as a compulsory part of their education from next year.

State education minister Kate Jones recently confirmed the move to make school more digital-friendly from Prep to Year 10.

"We are on a learning journey ourselves but I think when you crunch the numbers in regards to the skills young people are going to need in the future, then we owe it to them to help them take part in the digital economy,” she said.

But how does the government focus live up to expectations from everyday people?

The NewsMail took to asking our Facebook friends which subjects they would like to see taught in school, and the results are varied.

1. How to grow food

Tricia Charman said gardening and planting your own food should be taught in schools.

2. Self-defence

Self defence should be a priority, says Eva Kiraly.

3. Respect

An overwhelming number of NewsMail Facebookers listed respect as the number one thing they wanted to see taught in our schools.

Kim James suggested an entire spectrum of positive personality traits.

"Manners, respect, kindness,sharing,caring,thinking of others before yourself, wearing a uniform with pride, no bullying, helpfulness, cleanness, listening, helping those that have no friends, love yourself,” she said.

4. Sign language

Many people suggested it would be beneficial to teach sign language in schools.

Nicky McCloskey was one of those people, and also suggested "life skills eg how to write a resume and cover letter, fill in a tax form, how to sign a car and house loan, how to go for a job interview, just basic life skills that you'll actually use in day to day life,” she said.

Wendy O'Keefe also supported the teaching of sign language in schools.

"I have always said that sign language should be in all schools because it is the language all around the world.”

5. Indigenous culture and language

Lauren Redgard wasn't alone when she suggested Aboriginal culture and language should be taught.

"Why teach Spanish or Japanese? Why not teach the language of our history,” she said.

Gavin Bun Young agreed.

"I have always wanted to learn our indigenous language.

"I always wished it was offered as a subject.”

6. Individuality

Leo Zelion said children should be taught to "go against the tide”.

"Unite and stand together, for themselves and each of us,” he said.

"Stand against the world's governments that are corrupt,and rotten to the core and question everything including authority.”

7. Life after school

Nikki Jade Kendall said it was important that youths knew what to do when they finished their studies.

She said bills, saving, finding the right job, moving out of home and learning how to live in the "real word” were priorities.

8. Money

Sally Stead was one of many who suggested the importance of financial training.

"Money skills, wealth creation, first aid, how to apply and search for work effectively,” were some of her suggestions.

9. Emotional skills

Suzy Evans said she would support the teaching of things like meditation and yoga as strategies on how to control emotions.

She also felt that communication skills (confidence, how to read body language etc) and how to maintain a conversation with new people and essential skills to enter the work force were vital.

10. A stronger focus on English

Berni Randall believes that English language should have a strong priority.

"How to read, write and speak English before a second language is offered,” he said.