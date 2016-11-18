28°
News

10 things we should be teaching in school

Crystal Jones
| 18th Nov 2016 1:39 PM
Readers share their thoughts on school subjects.
Readers share their thoughts on school subjects. olgakr

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CHILDREN as young as four will be taught coding and robotics in Queensland as a compulsory part of their education from next year.

State education minister Kate Jones recently confirmed the move to make school more digital-friendly from Prep to Year 10.

"We are on a learning journey ourselves but I think when you crunch the numbers in regards to the skills young people are going to need in the future, then we owe it to them to help them take part in the digital economy,” she said.

But how does the government focus live up to expectations from everyday people?

The NewsMail took to asking our Facebook friends which subjects they would like to see taught in school, and the results are varied.

A Facebooker suggests teaching gardening.
A Facebooker suggests teaching gardening. romrodinka

1. How to grow food

Tricia Charman said gardening and planting your own food should be taught in schools.

One suggests learning self defence.
One suggests learning self defence. CONTRIBUTED

2. Self-defence

Self defence should be a priority, says Eva Kiraly.

Respect was a common theme among those the NewsMail asked.
Respect was a common theme among those the NewsMail asked. grinvalds

3. Respect

An overwhelming number of NewsMail Facebookers listed respect as the number one thing they wanted to see taught in our schools.

Kim James suggested an entire spectrum of positive personality traits.

"Manners, respect, kindness,sharing,caring,thinking of others before yourself, wearing a uniform with pride, no bullying, helpfulness, cleanness, listening, helping those that have no friends, love yourself,” she said.

Auslan is an international language says one Facebooker.
Auslan is an international language says one Facebooker. Kevin Farmer

4. Sign language

Many people suggested it would be beneficial to teach sign language in schools.

Nicky McCloskey was one of those people, and also suggested "life skills eg how to write a resume and cover letter, fill in a tax form, how to sign a car and house loan, how to go for a job interview, just basic life skills that you'll actually use in day to day life,” she said.

Wendy O'Keefe also supported the teaching of sign language in schools.

"I have always said that sign language should be in all schools because it is the language all around the world.”

There were calls for indigenous language to be taught in schools.
There were calls for indigenous language to be taught in schools. Blake Antrobus

5. Indigenous culture and language

Lauren Redgard wasn't alone when she suggested Aboriginal culture and language should be taught.

"Why teach Spanish or Japanese? Why not teach the language of our history,” she said.

Gavin Bun Young agreed.

"I have always wanted to learn our indigenous language.

"I always wished it was offered as a subject.”

Individuality is important, says one Facebooker.
Individuality is important, says one Facebooker. Marc Stapelberg

6. Individuality

Leo Zelion said children should be taught to "go against the tide”.

"Unite and stand together, for themselves and each of us,” he said.

"Stand against the world's governments that are corrupt,and rotten to the core and question everything including authority.”

Many said people need to learn life skills from school.
Many said people need to learn life skills from school. yacobchuk

7. Life after school

Nikki Jade Kendall said it was important that youths knew what to do when they finished their studies.

She said bills, saving, finding the right job, moving out of home and learning how to live in the "real word” were priorities.

Money skills are important, according to many readers.
Money skills are important, according to many readers. Warren Lynam

8. Money

Sally Stead was one of many who suggested the importance of financial training.

"Money skills, wealth creation, first aid, how to apply and search for work effectively,” were some of her suggestions.

One Facebooker suggests yoga be taught.
One Facebooker suggests yoga be taught. Poike

9. Emotional skills

Suzy Evans said she would support the teaching of things like meditation and yoga as strategies on how to control emotions.

She also felt that communication skills (confidence, how to read body language etc) and how to maintain a conversation with new people and essential skills to enter the work force were vital.

A reader says English is important.
A reader says English is important. Max Fleet BUN161015NEWS8

10. A stronger focus on English

Berni Randall believes that English language should have a strong priority.

"How to read, write and speak English before a second language is offered,” he said.

Bundaberg News Mail
Bert Hinkler's car will get its plates

Bert Hinkler's car will get its plates

THE State Government has come on board and will donate replica number plates for Bert Hinkler's car being restored in Bundaberg.

Why this commonly broken parking rule could cost you $170

Breaking rule comes with a hefty fine

Bundy has most NBN complaints in Australia

DISCONNECT: The NBN in Bundaberg attracted more complaints because it was rolled out early, according to Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt.

Rum City racks up broadband 'fails'

First day on the job and bitten twice by 2m brown snake

FIRST-DAY BLUES: The 21-year-old man was bitten by a brown snake during his first day at a new job.

Quick thinking and 000 saves man

Local Partners

Our new magistrate in Bundaberg

BUNDABERG has a new sitting magistrate with Belinda Merrin arriving in the Rum City this week.

Pensioner needs $6k in two weeks or he may go blind

VISION IMPAIRED: Charles Pocock needs urgent eye surgery or he may be left blind.

Don't won't bulk bill surgery

WHAT'S ON: Friday, November 18

DON'T CRY FOR ME: Michael Dart stars as Che and Isabella Beutel as the title character in the Playhouse's production of Evita.

Five things you need to know

WHAT'S ON: Thursday, November 17

WRITE STUFF: Dads Read launches in Childers today.

Five things you need to know

WHAT'S ON: Tuesday, November 15

LOAD OF RUBBISH: Bundaberg Regional Council's free tip weekend has been extended and now starts today.

Five things you need to know today

J-Lo wore a white fur coat to give birth to her twins

J-Lo wore a white fur coat to give birth to her twins

JENNIFER Lopez wore a white fur coat when she gave birth to her boys.

The Stranger announced as Ne Obliviscaris support

The Stranger will play The Brightside on December 3. Photo Contributed

Brisbane metallers release new single

Bollywood star tear-gassed in her lover's Paris apartment

Mallika Sherawat was attacked and tear-gassed

Marion Cotillard didn't take affair rumours 'personally'

Marion Cotillard wasn't offended by rumours she had an affair

Singer refuses win, claims racism at NZ music awards

Music

She refused her award in what she called a category for "brown".

Bringing back MacGyver for a new generation

Lucas Till in a scene from the TV series MacGyver.

GO BEHIND the scenes of action series with show runner Peter Lenkov.

MOVIE REVIEW: Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them

Dan Fogler, Eddie Redmayne and Katherine Waterston in a scene from the movie Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them.

MAGIC is woven into the very DNA of this Harry Potter spin-off.

CIRCA 1900 QUEENSLANDER ON A 1710M2 BLOCK

63 Mount Perry Road, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 2 2 $329,000

Situated high and dry on 1710m2 of lovely landscaped grounds just a few minutes from the Bundaberg C.B.D sits this warm circa 1900 low set Queenslander. The...

A STUNNING 365M2 HOME ON A SERENE 1 ACRE BLOCK OF LAND

38 Zorzan Drive, Gooburrum 4670

House 5 2 4 $520,000

On offer here is a stunning home situated in a premier acreage estate well out of flood comprising of upmarket executive homes. The estate features town water and...

HUGE, LEVEL, CLEAR 1240m2 RESIDENTIAL BLOCK- END OF CUL-DE-SAC

11 Simpson Crescent, Bundaberg East 4670

Residential Land Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac is this large 1240m2 vacant parcel of ... $129,000

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac is this large 1240m2 vacant parcel of residential land. Conveniently located just a 5 minute drive to the Bundaberg C.B.D and less...

NEW PRICE- ACT NOW

38 Dunkirk Street, Svensson Heights 4670

House 4 2 2 $499,000

The vendors have reduced the price of this stunning home to meet the market. This modern coastal Queenslander in the tightly held pocket of Dunkirk Street...

MODERN UNIT IN A BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED COMPLEX

16/12 Morshead Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Unit 2 1 1 $220,000

Here is an opportunity for the keen investor or for someone just looking for a low maintenance lifestyle in a friendly complex. The security gated Regency Heights...

SOLID STARTER HOME OR INVESTMENT

37 Duncraigen Street, Norville 4670

House 3 1 3 $245,000

Great family home in the center of everything. If location is important then look no further. This home is in the catchment area for the two most popular schools...

AFFORDABLE HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

41 Wynter Street, Norville 4670

House 3 1 2 $199,000

An opportunity purchase this affordable home with street appeal in popular Norville, just a short walk to the T.A.F.E Collage. Being less than ten minutes to CBD...

REBUILT TO PERFECTION

96 Burnett Street, Bundaberg South 4670

House 3 1 5 $319,000

A close inspection from the most fastidious of buyers is what sets this high-set Queenslander apart from the rest. Some properties look good in photos but don't...

CREATE YOUR OWN LIFESTYLE ON 5 ACRES

114 Matts Road, Pine Creek 4670

Residential Land 1.88 HA OR 4.9 Acres of natural bushland setting, wildlife at your ... $79,000...

1.88 HA OR 4.9 Acres of natural bushland setting, wildlife at your doorstep. The land is level at the top then slopes downhill towards the 2 dams, an old concrete...

GREAT VALUE HERE

6 Letinic Street, Millbank 4670

House 3 2 $269,000

Situated in popular Millbank close to hospitals, major shopping, Schools and the C.B.D sits this neat and tidy low set brick and tile home. The home offers 3...

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

$10 million cash injection transforms CBD icon

The Goods Shed in Toowoomba. Image PHAB Architects

Mayor Paul Antonio has made the project council's top priority

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home at Eudlo that is known as the Sunshine Coast's very own Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

$1.3 million home paves way for new housing market

New owners Brian and Kerry Carroll.

Now, the suburban stunner has new home owners

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!