10 things to do this weekend

1. Writefest

WriteFest is a one-day event for avid readers and passionate writers.

When: Today 8:45am to 4:45pm

Contact: Sasha Mackay sasha@creativeregions.com.au

Where: CQUniversity - University Drive, Bundaberg

2. Circa Crush

Circa Crush presents a performance that showcase the Bundaberg Region's beautiful beaches and the Southern Great Barrier Reef.

When: Today from 2pm

Where: Moncrieff Entertainment Centre

Contact: 4130 4100

Cost: Adult, $15, children $10, under five free.

3. BFVG 2016 Industry Gala Dinner

When: Today 5:30pm

Where: Bundaberg Recreational Precinct, Kendalls Road, Bundaberg

Contact: BFVG 4153 3007 or bfvg.info@bfvg.com.au

Cost: Non members - $195, members and sponsors - $175

4. Drink Rite and Trivia Night

Drink Rite and Trivia Night is an evening of trivia, food and fun all while learning about responsible drinking from local police officers.

When: Today 5:30pm to 8:00pm

Where: Frangipani's Function Room, 9 Enterprise St

Cost: $20

Contact: Justin 0468 428 031

5. Girls Night In - Trash & Treasure

Trash and Treasure mini market night. There will be pre-loved and new items on offer.

When: Today, 6:30 to 9pm

Where: Fairymead House, Bundaberg Botanic Gardens

Cost: $2, Stall holders fee - $10

Contact: Jessica, email: beat_cancer@outlook.com or call 0447 000 799

6. The Artisan Collective 4670

The Artisan Collective is a marketplace for everyone to find beautiful artwork, unusual handcrafted pieces and exquisite craft.

When: Tomorrow, 7am

Where: Shalom College Sports Center, Fitzgerald Street

Contact: Peter Barone 0438 446 269

7. Bundaberg Bird Sale

Where: Family Centre, Burrum and Kensington Sts

When: Tomorrow 9am

8. The Amplified Author

This 2-hour workshop with Queensland Writers' Centre is the essential course to navigate the complicated world of eBooks.

When: Tomorrow 9 - 11am

Where: The Burnett Club, 5 Quay St

Cost: $40

Contact: Sasha Mackay 4153 1218

9. WriteFest Masterclass

The full-day masterclass with Jaki Arthur

When: Tomorrow 9.15am - 4.15pm

Where: Bundaberg Writers Club Room, 80A Woongara St

Cost: $95

Contact: Sasha Mackay 4153 1218

10. Beyond

Crush Festival is excited to welcome Circa's Beyond Ensemble to Bundaberg with an opening act from the Circa Crush Performance Team

When: Tomorrow 7pm

Where: Moncrieff Enterainment Centre

Cost: $20

Contact Name: Shelley Pisani 0438 515 844