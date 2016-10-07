10 things to do this weekend

1. Writefest
WriteFest is a one-day event for avid readers and passionate writers.
When: Today 8:45am to 4:45pm
Contact: Sasha Mackay sasha@creativeregions.com.au
Where: CQUniversity - University Drive, Bundaberg
2. Circa Crush
Circa Crush presents a performance that showcase the Bundaberg Region's beautiful beaches and the Southern Great Barrier Reef.
When: Today from 2pm
Where: Moncrieff Entertainment Centre
Contact: 4130 4100
Cost: Adult, $15, children $10, under five free.
3. BFVG 2016 Industry Gala Dinner
When: Today 5:30pm
Where: Bundaberg Recreational Precinct, Kendalls Road, Bundaberg
Contact: BFVG 4153 3007 or bfvg.info@bfvg.com.au
Cost: Non members - $195, members and sponsors - $175
4. Drink Rite and Trivia Night
Drink Rite and Trivia Night is an evening of trivia, food and fun all while learning about responsible drinking from local police officers.
When: Today 5:30pm to 8:00pm
Where: Frangipani's Function Room, 9 Enterprise St
Cost: $20
Contact: Justin 0468 428 031
5. Girls Night In - Trash & Treasure
Trash and Treasure mini market night. There will be pre-loved and new items on offer.
When: Today, 6:30 to 9pm
Where: Fairymead House, Bundaberg Botanic Gardens
Cost: $2, Stall holders fee - $10
Contact: Jessica, email: beat_cancer@outlook.com or call 0447 000 799
6. The Artisan Collective 4670
The Artisan Collective is a marketplace for everyone to find beautiful artwork, unusual handcrafted pieces and exquisite craft.
When: Tomorrow, 7am
Where: Shalom College Sports Center, Fitzgerald Street
Contact: Peter Barone 0438 446 269
7. Bundaberg Bird Sale
Where: Family Centre, Burrum and Kensington Sts
When: Tomorrow 9am
8. The Amplified Author
This 2-hour workshop with Queensland Writers' Centre is the essential course to navigate the complicated world of eBooks.
When: Tomorrow 9 - 11am
Where: The Burnett Club, 5 Quay St
Cost: $40
Contact: Sasha Mackay 4153 1218
9. WriteFest Masterclass
The full-day masterclass with Jaki Arthur
When: Tomorrow 9.15am - 4.15pm
Where: Bundaberg Writers Club Room, 80A Woongara St
Cost: $95
Contact: Sasha Mackay 4153 1218
10. Beyond
Crush Festival is excited to welcome Circa's Beyond Ensemble to Bundaberg with an opening act from the Circa Crush Performance Team
When: Tomorrow 7pm
Where: Moncrieff Enterainment Centre
Cost: $20
Contact Name: Shelley Pisani 0438 515 844