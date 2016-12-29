10 things to do at the Botanic Gardens

SCOOTING AROUND: Gracie Edwards and Laurel Atkinson at the Botanical Gardens Bundaberg.

BUNDABERG'S Botanic Gardens offers a host of free and paid activities to entertain all ages these school holidays.

It's open to the public daily from 5.30am until 6.45pm.

Ride the train

TRAIN RIDE: Kasey and Emmy Bion, Alana Sullivan and Ella Bion at the Botanical Gardens Bundaberg. Paul Donaldson BUN271216SOC16

Operated by volunteers from the Bundaberg Steam Tramway Preservation Society, the Australian Sugarcane Railway provides a coal-fired steam loco rides around the gardens.

During these school holidays the trains will run from 10am to 3.30pm (last train) on Sundays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays as well as public holidays.

Cost is $4 for adults, $1 for school-aged kids, (under-5s are free) and a family ticket (two adults and two or more school-age children) is $10.

Drop into

Cafe 1928

At the top of the railway station near the Hinkler Hall of Aviation, Cafe 1928 is open daily from 9am until 4pm and serves coffee, hot and cold drinks, desserts and a range of light meals.

Stroll around the extensive pathways

The Botanic Gardens is spread across 27ha and the pathways wind around the whole area taking you through the rainforest, rose garden and palm grove.

Explore the Japanese Gardens and Chinese Pavilion

Demonstrating Bundaberg's cultural relationships with it's sister cities in Japan and China, these areas create a point of difference and bring something unique to the gardens.

Check out the turtles and lizards

The numerous lakes at the Botanic Gardens provide perfect homes to populations of fresh water turtles who aren't shy and can be easily seen from the water's edge. Water dragons also like to bath on the banks and when startled can be seen jumping in for a dip.

Peek inside Bert Hinkler's House

Transported brick by brick from Southampton, England, and then reassembled, you'll step back in time the moment you walk through the door.

Fly high in the Hall of Aviation

FLYING HIGH: Neil, Tulene, Kathy and David McCabe at the Hinkler Hall of Aviation, Bundaberg. Paul Donaldson BUN271216SOC14

A tribute to Bundaberg-born pioneer aviator Bert Hinkler's legacy, the interactive display highlights his inventive genius and skills which made his a daring pilot. Cost: Adult $18, child (4-17 years) $10, infant (0-3) free, Seniors Card holder $12 and family rates are available.

Feed the birds

A staggering 114 species of birds call the Botanic Gardens home including water fowls and ducks. Bags of duck feed are available to buy from Cafe 1928.

Fairymead House and the Sugar Museum

A classic 1890 Queenslander was gifted to the people of Bundaberg from the Bundaberg Sugar Company and houses the recently renovated

Adult $6, child (4-17 years) $2.50, infant (3 and under) free, Seniors Card holder $4 and family rates are available. Open daily on Sundays to Fridays from 10.30am until noon; closed on Saturdays.

Bundaberg and District Historical Museum

Displaying a comprehensive local history collection from across the region, the museum is open from10am to 4pm, Monday to Sunday.

Adult $5.50, child $2.50, concession card holder $4.50 and family rates are available.