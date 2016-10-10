10 terrible fashion knock-offs bought online

Crystal Jones Full Profile Login to follow

PROVING you get what you pay for, a Facebook page dedicated to exposing dodgy fashion websites has shared scores of images showing disappointed shoppers' purchases.

From fab to drab and high fashion to horror, the Knock Off Nightmares Facebook page says the goal is simply to educate shoppers, not to shame those who have had a bad online shopping experience.

"The point of this page is to inform girls of what may be delivered if they order from a Knock-off site," the page's description says.

"You can buy sale dresses from various sources, you can buy second hand, or you can support your local bridal store."

Here are 10 fashion fails from Knock Off Nightmares.