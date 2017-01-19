10 jobs up for grabs in Bundy right now

WE'RE already halfway through the first month of the year and if your New Year's resolution was to find work, here are 10 local places offering just that.

Retail sales assistant

Are you glued to the TV come January? Unable to move while the Big Bash and Australian Open are splayed across the screen?

Sportspower Bundaberg is looking for a causal retail sales assistant who knows their way around footwear, apparel, hardware and exercise equipment. This is a seven-day a week operation, and the lucky applicant has to be willing to work weekends. Previous retail experience is required.

Send your deets to: gail@sportspowerbundaberg.com

Tradesman mechanic

Petrol heads, this one's for you. Ross Gray Motor City are on the hunt for a qualified tradesman mechanic. Diagnostic experience and a TMR Vehicle Inspection qualification would give you an edge, if you're keen to join the automotive dealership with 25 years in the business. Above award wages are being offered.

Send your resume to vacancy@rossgray.com.au

Greenkeeper

Step up all keen golfers, Bargara Golf Club has a vacancy for a greenkeeper/grounds person on a full-time basis. If you're an outdoorsy kind of person and like gardening, this might just the job for you.

Applications with resumes to coursesuper@bargaragolfclub.com.au

Administration officer

If you like everything in life to be in perfect working order, then Blue Care might be the place for you. Argyle Gardens Village Bundaberg Retirement Living is seeking an admin officer for a fixed three-month term. The successful applicant must demonstrate a sound knowledge of Microsoft Office and possess a current driver's licence.

Applications close January 25.

Support worker

Are you a compassionate person with a drive to help people with a disability? The Endeavour Foundation is seeking a support worker part-time for 20 hours a fortnight. The successful applicant will want to deliver the best customer experience every day. Similar experience would be an advantage but is not essential.

Visit their website, www.endeavour.com.au, for more.

Dental assistant

Smile. Central Point Dental is looking for a dental assistant up to 20 hours a week. If teeth don't gross you out, and you have a Certificate III in Dental Assisting, this might be one for you. Your duties will include chair-side assisting, maintaining and preparing the surgery between patients, sterilisation and infection control, and cleaning duties.

If that sounds like you, email info@centralpointdental.com.au

Experienced property manager

Does property get you hot under the collar? RE/MAX Precision is searching for an experienced property manager to join their team. You'll need previous experience (not essential), current Real Estate Certificate of Registration or Real Estate Licence, driver's licence and a good handle on technology.

Don't dilly dally, email: hr@precisionrealestate.com.au.

Forest Ranger

Did you like Ranger Stacey as a kid? This might be a perfect fit for you. AWX Brisbane is looking for a forest ranger to work in the Mundubbera area, identifying trees, weeds and grasses while also monitoring endangered, vulnerable and near threatened species. You must a C class driver's licence, knowledge of plant, turf and gardens, willingness to obtain a motorbike licence and ability to go bush camping.

Check out their website, www.awx.com.au for the full rundown.

Community and youth officer

Headspace Bundaberg is looking for a community and youth officer to join the team part-time, 30 hours a week. Part of United Synergies, they are committed to making a difference in the lives of others, particularly those who are vulnerable. The successful applicant will be responsible for the marketing and communication strategies for headspace and will work with internal and external stakeholders to implement marketing plans.

Apply at: http://applynow.net.au/jobs/UNS95-community-youth-officer

Baker

Does the smell of freshly baked bread make you feel at home? Well Coles Bundaberg is searching for its next superstar baker. The special ingredients for the right candidate will be a blend of a trade certificate or diploma in retail baking, experience in a faced-paced bakery environment, knowledge of food safety, good customer service and a passion for quality.

Get the full details on their website: www.coles.com.au