10 free things to do this school holidays

COLOURING FUN: Liam and Jai Edey at a previous BRAG kids activity session.

Mums and bubs yoga

Classes for mums, bubs and kids of all ages.

Sessions are held on Tuesdays from 8-9am at Nielson Park Beach, Bargara.

Marine Life Splash Zone

Get involved in fun marine-life themed activities at Hinkler Central.

Events are running until September 23, from 11am-2pm daily.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles at Sugarland

Live TMNT performances at Sugarland until September 23.

Shows are held at 11am and 1pm outside Woolworths, with meet and greets at noon in the food court.

Many Story Treehouse exhibition

This exhibition of Terry Denton's illustrations will be held at the Childers Art Space, Churchill St Childers, from now until October 28.

Entry is from 9am-4pm Monday to Friday and 9am-3pm weekends.

Bundaberg Surf Lifesaving Club come and try days

Learn about lifesaving on September 25 from 9-11am at the Nielson Park Surf Lifesaving Club, Bargara.

Make a jellyfish

Kids can make their own jellyfish with a craft class on September 27 from 10-11am.

All ages are welcome and no bookings are needed.

Pre-historic creatures exhibition

Life-sized pre-historic creatures will be on display at Sugarland.

Children will be able to make their own snow globes.

Craft sessions are held daily until September 30 from 10am-1pm.

Ice age interactive zone

Interactive activities showcasing the ice age will keep the kids entertained at Hinkler Central from 11am-2pm daily until September 30.

Arty fun at BRAG park

Children aged 8-16 can participate in fun activities at BRAG park from September 27-29.

Sessions are held from 10-11.30am and bookings are not required.

Make an ocean scene

Kids can make their own ocean scene with a craft session to be held from 10-11am at Bundaberg Library on September 29.