10 free things to do this school holidays

Mums and bubs yoga
Classes for mums, bubs and kids of all ages.
Sessions are held on Tuesdays from 8-9am at Nielson Park Beach, Bargara.
Marine Life Splash Zone
Get involved in fun marine-life themed activities at Hinkler Central.
Events are running until September 23, from 11am-2pm daily.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles at Sugarland
Live TMNT performances at Sugarland until September 23.
Shows are held at 11am and 1pm outside Woolworths, with meet and greets at noon in the food court.
Many Story Treehouse exhibition
This exhibition of Terry Denton's illustrations will be held at the Childers Art Space, Churchill St Childers, from now until October 28.
Entry is from 9am-4pm Monday to Friday and 9am-3pm weekends.
Bundaberg Surf Lifesaving Club come and try days
Learn about lifesaving on September 25 from 9-11am at the Nielson Park Surf Lifesaving Club, Bargara.
Make a jellyfish
Kids can make their own jellyfish with a craft class on September 27 from 10-11am.
All ages are welcome and no bookings are needed.
Pre-historic creatures exhibition
Life-sized pre-historic creatures will be on display at Sugarland.
Children will be able to make their own snow globes.
Craft sessions are held daily until September 30 from 10am-1pm.
Ice age interactive zone
Interactive activities showcasing the ice age will keep the kids entertained at Hinkler Central from 11am-2pm daily until September 30.
Arty fun at BRAG park
Children aged 8-16 can participate in fun activities at BRAG park from September 27-29.
Sessions are held from 10-11.30am and bookings are not required.
Make an ocean scene
Kids can make their own ocean scene with a craft session to be held from 10-11am at Bundaberg Library on September 29.